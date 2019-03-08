Search

Barking man who hurled rape threat at pregnant woman avoids jail

PUBLISHED: 17:17 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 24 May 2019

Daniel Serra, from Barking, launched his verbal attack at West Horndon station.

Daniel Serra, from Barking, launched his verbal attack at West Horndon station.

A man who threatened a pregnant woman with sexual violence in a 'disgusting' verbal attack at a railway station has evaded jail.

Daniel Serra, of Greaves Close, Barking, shouted at the woman at West Horndon station demanding to know how to get to his destination at about 9am on September 28.

After giving him directions to the ticket office, the 32-year-old subjected his victim to a torrent of verbal abuse, including threats to get her pregnant.

When the victim told him she was actually pregnant, he continued his violent onslaught and sexual threats, saying: 'I've got three women pregnant and you'll be next. You won't be no princess when I'm finished with you.'

The victim found refuge in the ticket hall but Serra continued to shout threats at her from the platform.

He was arrested at his home a month later following an investigation by British Transport Police.

Sgt Jay Bibby said: "This was a prolonged and disgusting verbal attack on a pregnant woman travelling on her own. She was understandably left incredibly distressed by the ordeal, having seriously feared for her safety.

"I hope this serves a strong reminder we will investigate all manner of sexual crime and bring these offenders before the courts, and in this case, receive a custodial sentence."

Serra was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for two years after being found guilty of a section 4 public order offence at Southend Magistrates' Court on May 8.

He must also complete a rehabilitation programme and pay £500 in compensation to the victim.

