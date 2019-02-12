Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google. Google

A woman has been sexually assaulted in broad daylight on a Dagenham road.

The 20-year-old was walking down Keppel Road just after four o’clock when a man started following her.

The man then sexually assaulted her and escaped on foot.

The incident happened Friday, February 22.

Officers are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made.

Anyone who thinks they witnessed the incident or have any information is urged to call 101 and use the reference 5049/22FEB.