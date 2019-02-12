Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:22 26 February 2019

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Google

A woman has been sexually assaulted in broad daylight on a Dagenham road.

The 20-year-old was walking down Keppel Road just after four o’clock when a man started following her.

The man then sexually assaulted her and escaped on foot.

The incident happened Friday, February 22.

Officers are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made.

Anyone who thinks they witnessed the incident or have any information is urged to call 101 and use the reference 5049/22FEB.

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham thump Billericay to reach Shield final

Action from Dagenham's Essex Presidents Shield semi-final win at Billericay (pic: Dagenham RFC)

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

TfL rail chief reassures public after Barking shooting and Becontree stabbing

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Police set-up ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre to tackle anti-social behaviour

The dispersal zone in Barking centre will be in place from 7am Tuesday until 7am Wednesday. It allows police to break-up groups of more than two people and escort under-16s home after 9pm. Picture: MPS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists