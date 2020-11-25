Dagenham man arrested in connection with distraction thefts in Wanstead and Woodford
PUBLISHED: 12:53 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 25 November 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of 12 fraud and distraction thefts.
Police in Ilford arrested a 34-year-old man from Dagenham on suspicion of fraud on Tuesday, November 24.
You may also want to watch:
At the time of his arrest, it is believed the man was in possession of equipment used to trap cash and bank cards at ATMs, an amount of cash and a number of bank cards.
The suspect was identified through a combination of police intelligence, witness information and CCTV enquiries in connection with offences committed at cash machines in the Woodford and Wanstead area.
He was taken to a police station and has since been released on bail to a date in late December pending further enquiries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.