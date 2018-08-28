Search

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

PUBLISHED: 17:10 14 January 2019

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Cowardly robbers attacked an elderly man in his Dagenham home during a violent burglary last night.

The victim, who is in his 80s, suffered a head injury after he was assaulted by three men who gained entry into his home in Stamford Road.

They fled with some of his possessions.

Police were called at around 11.30 where they found the victim who was taken to hospital and treated.

He has since been discharged.

Detectives are investigating the burglary and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 7450/13Jan, tweet @MetCC or. call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

