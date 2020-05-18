Search

Barking teens arrested following reports of machete being brandished

PUBLISHED: 15:16 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 18 May 2020

Four teenagers from Barking have been arrested. Picture Met Police

Four teenagers from Barking have been arrested following reports of a machete being brandished in a street in Grays.

Police were called to the Essex town yesterday (Sunday, May 17) at around 4.30pm and arrested three people - a man aged 18 and two boys aged 15 and 17 - on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grays local policing team on 101, quoting 868 of 17 May.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

