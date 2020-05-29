Search

Barking, Dagenham and Romford men to face court after Chelmsford assault

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 29 May 2020

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Four men from Barking, Dagenham and Romford have been summonsed to court to answer charges relating to a fight in Chelmsford.

Police were called to the High Street around 2.30am on Friday, November 29 last year, where they were told three men aged in their 20s and 30s had been assaulted by a group of four men.

One man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Yunus Korkut, 23, of Denny Gardens, Dagenham; Berkan Korkut, 22, of Wivenhoe Road, Barking; and Mohammed Miah, 23, of Highfield Road, Romford have been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 19.

They are charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, two counts of assault by beating, and affray.

Alamin Hussain, 22, of Warley Avenue, Dagenham, has also been summonsed to the court on the same date charged with possessing a controlled Class B drug; assault by beating; racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress through words or writing; wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent; and affray.

