Manhunt after crash and stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch Archant

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in broad daylight following a car crash near Becontree tube station.

The Met were called to Gale Street, Dagenham about 6.20pm on Monday (August 17) to reports of a collision and stabbing.

Detectives believe two cars collided and a man in one of the vehicles was then stabbed.

The cars crashed at the intersection with Woodward Road, Hedgemans Road and Ambesbury Road.

Those involved - including the stabbing victim - fled the scene before police arrived.

A short time later, a man in his 20s arrived at an east London hospital with stab wounds.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Footage of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

Police are asking people not to circulate the videos and have appealed for anyone who has footage or saw what happened to contact them.

Det Sgt Mark Paterson from the east area command unit said: “This is distressing footage and I ask people to please refrain from sharing it any further.

“Not only is sharing such footage unhelpful to our investigation, which is in its very early stages, it is also incredibly upsetting for the family of the victim to witness in such a public manner.

“My team are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and reviewing footage that has been passed to us.

“We also need to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw what happened in the immediate aftermath.

“We know that the victim and the suspect or suspects left the scene following the attack but we need to hear from anyone who witnessed or recorded what happened next.

“Where did they go? What did they do? If you have any information that could help our investigation and you have not yet spoken to police please get in touch.”

No arrests have yet been made.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene but did not treat anyone.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.26pm on Monday to reports of a road traffic accident in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham.

“We sent three ambulances and a medic in a response car.

“However, when crews arrived there were no patients to treat at the scene.”

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6362/17August.

You can also remain completely anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Crimestoppers will never ask your name and cannot trace your call, IP address or device.