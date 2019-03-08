Guilty: Gang who hacked businessman's email account to steal £3m

A gang has been found guilty of hacking into a businessman's email account and attempting to steal £3million.

Foyjul Islam, 51, of Aberfeldy Street, Poplar; Mohammed Siddique, 32, of Chancellor Way, Dagenham; Mohammed Rafeek, 34, and Meharoof Muttiyan, 35, both of Hockley Avenue, East Ham, were found guilty of money laundering at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Det Cons Barry Steel said: "This was a complicated investigation which uncovered a network of apparently legitimate businessmen involved in large scale laundering of the proceeds of online criminality.

"This case should demonostrate how determined the Met is in identifying disrupting and prosecuting those intent on committing crime online and protecting people and businesses across the city."

The fifth man, Anthony Oshodi, of Eltham, was found guilty of money laundering, possession of a false identity document and articles for use in fraud. Detectives vowed to bring him to justice after the 49-year-old fled three weeks into the trial.

The court heard how the group hacked into their victim's email account sending messages without his knowledge and stopping him from seeing others from his bank and accountant.

In January 2015 they sent fake invoices in a string of emails to his bank requesting payments adding up to about £1.3m to account numbers belonging to the gang.

The gang was convicted following a four year investigation which saw the Met's cyber crime squad trawl through thousands of pieces of evidence.

The men were finally caught after detectives scoured bank, phone and computer records.

More than 50 electronic devices including computers and mobiles were seized in raids at their addresses.

The investigation revealed Siddique laundered £600,000 with officers finding stolen bank cards and three cheques worth up to £51k at his address.

There were also 1,000 passports and bank cards on his computer used to create false identities.

Muttiyan acted as the gang's mule transferring cash through the bank accounts of a petrol station, insurance claims firm and computer business owned by the gang.

He was found with a fraudulent £28,000 cheque.

And the jury heard Rafeek distributed more than £250,000 while Islam sourced accounts to receive the stolen money.

The five will be sentenced at Southwark on June 21.

Anyone who knows where Oshodi is should call police on 020 7230 8475.