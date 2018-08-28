Video

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Police have today released two dramatic videos which shows a high speed chase where a shotgun was waved at them by a gang member in a ‘scary clown mask’.

The footage, shot by one of the officer’s body worn videos and a dashcam in their marked car, shows the stolen BMW recklessly speeding down narrow residential streets, over speed bumps, at up to 60mph.

During the pursuit Lekan Akinsoji waves a gun out of the window and the officers opened fire, believing their lives were in danger.

Today at the Old Bailey, the 21-year-old from Dagenham, was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit GBH.

Police seized these deadly knives after the high speed chase ended. Pic: Met Police

His accomplices Nathaniel Lewis, 23, of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, Dranell Joseph-Newill, 21, of Willis Road, Plaistow and Troy Ifill, 22, of Torrens Square, Maryland, were also convicted of the same offences.

Jurors heard Akinsoji, who is linked to the Woodgrange E7 gang, and the other three formed an alliance under the name ‘Northside Newham’.

All four had taken part in drill videos where they bragged about gang activity and serious criminality.

Akinsoji wore this mask as he waved a shotgun at officers. Pic: Met Police

They were doing a ‘ride out’ to target rivals in Leytonstone on July 26 last year when they were spotted by the officers who were responding to reports of men in the area with a gun.

Shortly before 11pm the officers tried to pull them over but they sped off before Akinsoji donned his mask and waved the gun at them.

The chase came to an end in Bective Road, Forest Gate, when the BMW was blocked by an oncoming vehicle.

This was the loaded shotgun that was waved at the officers. Pic: Met Police

The driver fled the scene, and is still at large, but his passengers Akinsoji, Lewis and Joseph-Newill were arrested at the scene.

All were wearing gloves and had their faces either partially or fully covered including Akinsoji who was still wearing the mask.

Police also seized a deadly of weapons, including the shotgun, which was loaded, an axe and several zombie knives.

An axe was among the deadly arsenal found by officers. Pic: Met Police.

Det Chief Insp Jane Topping, investigating officer, said: “The four defendants who have been convicted today are extremely dangerous individuals.

“Given the weapons they had with them, including a firearm and zombie knives, I have no doubt that their intention was to seriously injure or kill someone.”

They all will be sentenced on Friday, February 8.