Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

PUBLISHED: 19:03 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 30 January 2019

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Police have today released two dramatic videos which shows a high speed chase where a shotgun was waved at them by a gang member in a ‘scary clown mask’.

The footage, shot by one of the officer’s body worn videos and a dashcam in their marked car, shows the stolen BMW recklessly speeding down narrow residential streets, over speed bumps, at up to 60mph.

During the pursuit Lekan Akinsoji waves a gun out of the window and the officers opened fire, believing their lives were in danger.

Today at the Old Bailey, the 21-year-old from Dagenham, was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit GBH.

Police seized these deadly knives after the high speed chase ended. Pic: Met PolicePolice seized these deadly knives after the high speed chase ended. Pic: Met Police

His accomplices Nathaniel Lewis, 23, of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, Dranell Joseph-Newill, 21, of Willis Road, Plaistow and Troy Ifill, 22, of Torrens Square, Maryland, were also convicted of the same offences.

Jurors heard Akinsoji, who is linked to the Woodgrange E7 gang, and the other three formed an alliance under the name ‘Northside Newham’.

All four had taken part in drill videos where they bragged about gang activity and serious criminality.

Akinsoji wore this mask as he waved a shotgun at officers. Pic: Met PoliceAkinsoji wore this mask as he waved a shotgun at officers. Pic: Met Police

They were doing a ‘ride out’ to target rivals in Leytonstone on July 26 last year when they were spotted by the officers who were responding to reports of men in the area with a gun.

Shortly before 11pm the officers tried to pull them over but they sped off before Akinsoji donned his mask and waved the gun at them.

The chase came to an end in Bective Road, Forest Gate, when the BMW was blocked by an oncoming vehicle.

This was the loaded shotgun that was waved at the officers. Pic: Met PoliceThis was the loaded shotgun that was waved at the officers. Pic: Met Police

The driver fled the scene, and is still at large, but his passengers Akinsoji, Lewis and Joseph-Newill were arrested at the scene.

All were wearing gloves and had their faces either partially or fully covered including Akinsoji who was still wearing the mask.

Police also seized a deadly of weapons, including the shotgun, which was loaded, an axe and several zombie knives.

An axe was among the deadly arsenal found by officers. Pic: Met Police.An axe was among the deadly arsenal found by officers. Pic: Met Police.

Det Chief Insp Jane Topping, investigating officer, said: “The four defendants who have been convicted today are extremely dangerous individuals.

“Given the weapons they had with them, including a firearm and zombie knives, I have no doubt that their intention was to seriously injure or kill someone.”

They all will be sentenced on Friday, February 8.

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

These are the nine food premises in the borough that have a zero rating. Pic: Google

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

A firefighter bringing out a child. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Former Daggers man Howell thrilled club was saved by new investors

Luke Howell in action for Dagenham & Redbridge last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Visit from Hammers captain Noble will inspire kids from Sporting Bengal, says Khan

West Ham captain Mark Noble with players at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green (pic: Ken Mears).

Medal success for Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members in Kent

The Toshi Kazoku Judokwai squad face the camera (pic: Toshi Kazoku Judokwai)

Dagenham 88s women lead way at Championships while members rise to challenges

Jennifer Ackroyd, Hannah Sheikh, Lynne Northcott and Rahana Islam (Pic: Dagenham 88’s)

Kings Cross Steelers stretch winning run to seven games with triumph over Barking

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists