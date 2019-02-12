Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 March 2019

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Four gang members who took part in a police chase where officers had a shotgun waved at them by a passenger wearing a ‘scary clown mask’ will be sentenced today.

Police seized these deadly knives after the high speed chase ended. Pic: Met PolicePolice seized these deadly knives after the high speed chase ended. Pic: Met Police

The officers were forced to open fire after fearing for their lives during the pursuit that started in Leytonstone and ended in Forest Gate.

Last month at the Old Bailey, Lekan Akinsoji, 21, from Dagenham, who waved the gun at the officers, was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to commit GBH.

His accomplices Nathaniel Lewis, 23, of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, Darnell Joseph-Newill, 21, of Willis Road, Plaistow and Troy Ifill, 22, of Torrens Square, Maryland, were also convicted of the same offences.

Jurors heard Akinsoji, who is linked to the Woodgrange E7 gang, and the other three formed an alliance under the name ‘Northside Newham’.

Akinsoji wore this mask as he waved a shotgun at officers. Pic: Met PoliceAkinsoji wore this mask as he waved a shotgun at officers. Pic: Met Police

All four had taken part in drill videos where they bragged about gang activity and serious criminality.

They were doing a ‘ride out’ to target rivals in Leytonstone on July 26 last year when they were spotted by the officers who were responding to reports of men in the area with a gun.

Shortly before 11pm the officers tried to pull them over but they sped off before Akinsoji donned his mask and waved the gun at them.

The high speed chase came to an end in Bective Road, Forest Gate, when the BMW was blocked by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver fled the scene, and is still at large, but his passengers Akinsoji, Lewis and Joseph-Newill were arrested at the scene.

All were wearing gloves and had their faces either partially or fully covered including Akinsoji who was still wearing the mask.

Police also seized a deadly of weapons, including the shotgun, which was loaded, an axe and several zombie knives.

Det Chief Insp Jane Topping, investigating officer, said: “The four defendants who have been convicted are extremely dangerous individuals.

“Given the weapons they had with them, including a firearm and zombie knives, I have no doubt that their intention was to seriously injure or kill someone.”

Click here to watch footage of the police chase.

Related articles

Most Read

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Plans revealed for Barking station multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image of the proposed concourse. Picture: Weston Williamson and Partners/c2c

Most Read

Fined: Company inside Asda Barking that sold undercooked chicken to customers

This undercooked chicken was sold to officers from Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles ordered to pay £98k for illegal church in Barking

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Daytime sexual assault in Dagenham

Keppel Road, the scene of the sexual assault. Picture: Google.

Plans revealed for Barking station multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image of the proposed concourse. Picture: Weston Williamson and Partners/c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Barking revealed as one of busiest postcodes for London’s Air Ambulance

London's Air Ambulance. Picture: Steve Poston

West Ham youngster steps into the big time with nerveless display

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson battle for the ball

Moreland hopes Barking can hit form with win at Millwall

Barking in action earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists