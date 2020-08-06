Teenage girl spared jail over Dagenham man’s death given second chance after breaching curfew

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police Archant

A teenage girl spared jail over her part in the death of a Dagenham man has been given a second chance to avoid a “downward spiral”.

Chloe Harkins-Turner used Snapchat to help lure Ayodeji Azeez, 22, to south London in a plot to steal his BMW car in 2018.

When he resisted, Mr Azeez was fatally stabbed 16 times with a large knife by 23-year-old Kevin Lusala.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year, Lusala, of Orpington, was jailed for life for murder with a minimum term of 30 years.

Harkins-Turner wept as she was handed a three-year rehabilitation order having admitted conspiracy to rob.

A third defendant, Chaise Gray, 24, of South Norwood reacted angrily at being jailed for 10 years for the same offence.

Sentencing in January, Judge Mark Dennis QC said: “This had been a planned ambush with the deceased being lured from his home in Dagenham with the expectation of meeting a female.

“This was a truly shocking and cruel attack carried out in broad daylight in a residential area.”

On Wednesday, August 5, Harkins-Turner, from Harrow, returned to the Old Bailey for repeatedly breaching her curfew conditions.

The 18-year-old also admitted pushing a care worker after sneaking two males into her accommodation while drunk on a litre of pink gin and grabbing the arm of a police officer.

Jon Anders, mitigating, observed: “This was a young woman who had so little guidance in life it was very difficult for her to make the right choices.”

He said the lockdown period had affected the approach authorities had been able to take in her case.

Judge Dennis opted not to revoke the rehabilitation order in exchange for three years’ youth detention.

He told the defendant: “Your repeated breaking of the curfew requirement is a matter of huge concern and would fully justify me to quash that order and impose that three years’ detention that some would say I should have imposed in the first place.

“After some considerable consideration I have decided not to revoke that order.”

He handed her a conditional discharge for two years for the offences of assault by beating and obstructing a constable in his duty over the incident in April.

He told Harkins-Turner: “Climb out of the position you are in with the help you have been given or put yourself on a downward spiral.”