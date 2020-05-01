Man and boy in hospital after Dagenham double stabbing

A man and a teenage boy are in hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham.

Police were called to Goresbrook Road around 12.20am on Friday, May 1 to reports of a stabbing.

The pair, aged 14 and 33, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

Neither person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Enquiries into the circumstances of their injuries are ongoing.