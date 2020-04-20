Search

Advanced search

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 20 April 2020

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Archant

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine.

The 20kg haul was found in a van during a joint operation in Gravesend by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Met Police on April 14.

A search at a property led to the discovery of another four kilograms of the drug and £300,000 cash.

David Adeniji, 29, of Bromhall Road, Dagenham, was charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs and conspiring to launder the proceeds of crime.

Philip Spence, 50, of Rochester Road, Gravesend, was charged with possessing criminal property.

You may also want to watch:

Nicola Stevens, also 50, of Rochester Road, Gravesend, was charged with conspiring to launder the proceeds of crime.

And Kyle Hills, 31, of St Albans Close, Gillingham, was charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs.

All four appeared at Barkingside Magistrates on April 16. Ms Stevens, Mr Adeniji and Mr Hills were remanded in custody to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on May 14. Mr Spence was bailed to appear at the same court on the same day.

A fifth person, Luke Coribel, of Gatwick Road, Gravesend, handed himself into police on April 16 following an appeal.

The 30-year-old was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and conspiring to supply class A drugs.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates on April 17 and was remanded in custody until his next court hearing, also at Woolwich on May 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Teacher faces jail over sex abuse

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Heritage: When a shotgun wedding in Barking cost just £2

The couple were married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Teacher faces jail over sex abuse

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Heritage: When a shotgun wedding in Barking cost just £2

The couple were married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships
Drive 24