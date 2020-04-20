Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA Archant

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20kg haul was found in a van during a joint operation in Gravesend by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Met Police on April 14.

A search at a property led to the discovery of another four kilograms of the drug and £300,000 cash.

David Adeniji, 29, of Bromhall Road, Dagenham, was charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs and conspiring to launder the proceeds of crime.

Philip Spence, 50, of Rochester Road, Gravesend, was charged with possessing criminal property.

You may also want to watch:

Nicola Stevens, also 50, of Rochester Road, Gravesend, was charged with conspiring to launder the proceeds of crime.

And Kyle Hills, 31, of St Albans Close, Gillingham, was charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs.

All four appeared at Barkingside Magistrates on April 16. Ms Stevens, Mr Adeniji and Mr Hills were remanded in custody to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on May 14. Mr Spence was bailed to appear at the same court on the same day.

A fifth person, Luke Coribel, of Gatwick Road, Gravesend, handed himself into police on April 16 following an appeal.

The 30-year-old was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and conspiring to supply class A drugs.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates on April 17 and was remanded in custody until his next court hearing, also at Woolwich on May 14.