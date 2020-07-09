Search

Advanced search

Video

Person taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

PUBLISHED: 14:48 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 09 July 2020

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Archant

A series of raids have been carried out in east London including one near Goodmayes Park.

A person was taken to hospital as a result of the operation. Picture: Ken MearsA person was taken to hospital as a result of the operation. Picture: Ken Mears

Witnesses described hearing loud bangs during one Met operation in Green Lane near the park at about 1.30pm today (July 9).

Men aged 27 and 31 were arrested along with a 17-year-old boy at addresses in east London, including Green Lane. A 32-year-old man was arrested in Leicestershire.

Armed officers were involved in the east London arrests but no shots were fired. However, the 27-year-old was bitten on the foot by a police dog during arrest.

Officers have been searching the three addresses and a search is also underway at a fourth address in east London as part of the investigation.

Police at the scene in Green Lane. Picture: Ken MearsPolice at the scene in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

All four were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000 and remain in police custody at this time.

Paramedics were called at 1.28pm to the home in Green Lane.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We assessed one person at the scene and took them to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Eoin Moylan, 22, who witnessed the Green Lane raid, said: “I heard glass breaking and a woman screaming then a loud bang. I thought fireworks had gone wrong. I saw police in uniform.

“The noises could have been flash bangs because there was smoke as well.”

Office worker Saif Choudry said: “It was shocking and devastating. It should never come to this in our borough. We’ve never witnessed something like this before.”

His colleague Abbas Mohamed said: “It’s indescribable.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Person taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Barking 18-year-old Nathan Kitenge will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murder. Picture: Kent Police

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Most Read

Huge Hollywood-style Dagenham Film Studios given go-ahead

Council leader Darren Rodwell standing on the industrial site where the studios will be built. Picture: Be First

Person taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Barking teen convicted of murder after chasing and stabbing man to death

Barking 18-year-old Nathan Kitenge will be sentenced at a later date after being found guilty of murder. Picture: Kent Police

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by train at Dagenham Heathway station

The fire brigade, police and paramedics at Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Mark Lovett

People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Australian Arnold is a keeper for West Ham Women

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham’s Fabianski focused on ‘great opportunity’ at Norwich

West Ham United's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski

Goresbrook Cricket Club hoping for some competitive action

Goresbrook players celebrate a wicket against Ardleigh Green & Havering during the 2019 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)