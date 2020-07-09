Video

Person taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1 Archant

A series of raids have been carried out in east London including one near Goodmayes Park.

A person was taken to hospital as a result of the operation. Picture: Ken Mears A person was taken to hospital as a result of the operation. Picture: Ken Mears

Witnesses described hearing loud bangs during one Met operation in Green Lane near the park at about 1.30pm today (July 9).

Men aged 27 and 31 were arrested along with a 17-year-old boy at addresses in east London, including Green Lane. A 32-year-old man was arrested in Leicestershire.

Armed officers were involved in the east London arrests but no shots were fired. However, the 27-year-old was bitten on the foot by a police dog during arrest.

Officers have been searching the three addresses and a search is also underway at a fourth address in east London as part of the investigation.

Police at the scene in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears Police at the scene in Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

All four were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000 and remain in police custody at this time.

Paramedics were called at 1.28pm to the home in Green Lane.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We assessed one person at the scene and took them to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Eoin Moylan, 22, who witnessed the Green Lane raid, said: “I heard glass breaking and a woman screaming then a loud bang. I thought fireworks had gone wrong. I saw police in uniform.

“The noises could have been flash bangs because there was smoke as well.”

Office worker Saif Choudry said: “It was shocking and devastating. It should never come to this in our borough. We’ve never witnessed something like this before.”

His colleague Abbas Mohamed said: “It’s indescribable.”