Reports of shots fired in Barking

PUBLISHED: 09:45 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 02 September 2019

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Armed police rushed to a housing estate in Barking on Saturday after reports of shots fired.

The call came in at 7.30pm that gunshots had been fired in Harts Lane.

Police said that weapons and bullet casings have been found at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Following the incident, a section 60 order was in place across Abbey Ward, Gascoigne Ward and Academy Ward until 10am on September 1.

The order allows the police to stop and search anyone in a designated area if they are suspected of carrying a weapon.

