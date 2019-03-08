Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google. Google

Armed police rushed to a housing estate in Barking on Saturday after reports of shots fired.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are currently on scene on the Harts Lane Estate, Barking following a shooting. No victims have been found at this stage and enquires are ongoing. A large scene has been implemented owing to the discovery of spent cartridges. A S.60 is being authorised. Updates to follow.. pic.twitter.com/HB4aWArvvi — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) August 31, 2019

The call came in at 7.30pm that gunshots had been fired in Harts Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Police said that weapons and bullet casings have been found at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Following the incident, a section 60 order was in place across Abbey Ward, Gascoigne Ward and Academy Ward until 10am on September 1.

The order allows the police to stop and search anyone in a designated area if they are suspected of carrying a weapon.