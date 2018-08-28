School opens in memory of fatally stabbed Barking teenager Hasan Ozcan

Hasan Ozcan was stabbed to death in Abbey Road, next to the Gascoigne Estate. Picture: Met Police Met Police

The father of a man stabbed to death in Barking has spoken of his pride after opening a school in his son’s name.

Members of the Turkish community attend the opening of the Hasan Ozcan Weekend School in Barking. Picture: LONDON TURKISH GAZETTE Members of the Turkish community attend the opening of the Hasan Ozcan Weekend School in Barking. Picture: LONDON TURKISH GAZETTE

Abdullah Ozcan’s 19-year-old son Hasan was fatally stabbed in Abbey Road near the Gascoigne Estate on February 3 last year.

Hasan’s mum Emine joined Mr Ozcan to launch a weekend Turkish language school in memory of their son on Saturday at Gascoigne Primary School in Gascoigne Road, Barking.

Mr Ozcan said: “We wanted to do something nice in Hasan’s memory. The school will be good for children and the community.

“I’m so happy about this because it’s going to do good in my son’s name. Children will learn something and play together.

Mr Ozcan said the new school will help children to learn something and bring families together. Picture: LONDON TURKISH GAZETTE Mr Ozcan said the new school will help children to learn something and bring families together. Picture: LONDON TURKISH GAZETTE

“Families will come together there.”

At a public meeting during the month of the attack, Hasan’s family called for unity among the community on the Gascoigne Estate.

A keen university student, Hasan was studying criminology before he was attacked near a football pitch. He had been a pupil at Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham and Roding Primary School before that.

“His schools were very good for Hasan,” Mr Ozcan said.

About 100 guests were at the grand opening of the Hasan Ozcan Weekend School including councillors and members of Barking and Dagenham’s Turkish community.

The school was set up after the council approached Hasan’s parents following his death to ask how they could help.

“I said we would like Hasan remembered with a school,” Mr Ozcan said.

Mr Ozcan said that the Turkish government had also leant its support by providing teachers with Gascoigne Primary agreeing to let them work out of the school.

“Thank you very much to all the people involved,” Mr Ozcan said.

He added that any youngsters could attend the weekend classes which begin this week.

Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 21, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, were charged with murder and violent disorder last November.

Kamaal Modest, 22, and Jonathon Efionayi, 21, are charged with violent disorder. They are due to appear at the Old Bailey on April 29.