Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

Police and firefighters were called to a house in Dagenham yesterday evening after a man allegedly threatened to burn down a house.

Emergency services were called to the address on Hedgemans Road at around 10pm on August 26 after a disturbance.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of threatening to endanger life and arson.

No one was injured and a police spokeswoman said everyone at the house knew each other.

A similar though unconnected incident occurred last week at a tower block in Barking.

A man allegedly threatened to burn down the building in the Gascoigne housing estate on the night of August 20, forcing families to evacuate.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and intent to endanger life at around 1am on August 21, allowing residents to return.