Boy suffers 'life-changing' injuries after attack by 'dangerous dog' in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google Archant

A boy has suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog in the street.

An eyewitness described seeing a child of no more than seven or eight years old being savaged by a pit bull in Ilchester Road, Dagenham, on Tuesday, November 19.

The man, who asked not to be named, said neighbours rushed out of their homes after hearing the youngster's screams, before trying to beat the beast off him.

He said: "I've never seen anything like it in my life. I saw people running. Someone said there was a dog attacking a child. I saw a child on the ground and the pit bull on top of him.

"It was horrible. It was too much. The child was crying, screaming. It was bad I'm telling you. The dog was mad."

The eyewitness described seeing one man beating the hound back, before pulling the child free. He said the dog jumped on the man's back as he was taking the boy to safety inside his house.

"That man saved the boy's life. He was a hero. This man deserves recognition for what he did," he added.

According to the witness, another man came and tied a lead around the animal's neck with police later taking it away.

A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called at 3.24pm to reports of a dangerous dog.

Paramedics treated the boy in the street before taking him to hospital.

"His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, but life-changing," the Met spokesman said before adding that the dog has not been destroyed.

A man, woman and teenage boy were all arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and of having a prohibited dog out in public.

They were taken into custody and later released, though they are still under investigation.

"The police and paramedics were so quick. I was so impressed by them. I feel so sorry for the boy. He couldn't have been more than eight years old," the eyewitness said.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.