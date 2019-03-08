Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim was arrested on the way to hospital, court hears

A man who was found fatally stabbed following a street brawl was arrested in the ambulance taking him to hospital, a court has heard.

Ismaila Ceesay from Chadwell Heath died on May 28 after the clash which saw men and women fighting and throwing bottles in Warwick Road, Forest Gate.

At the opening of an inquest into his death, East London Coroner's Court heard the unemployed 33-year old suffered "massive" blood loss after being stabbed twice in his right side.

During the hearing, it emerged Mr Ceesay was arrested on the way to the Royal London Hospital with police using a custody image to identify him.

A post mortem gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

Senior coroner, Nadia Persaud, said: "His death occurred in circumstances requiring an inquest."

She then adjourned the inquest to give priority to the police investigation and any subsequent trial.

A 46-year old man and 20-year old woman were arrested on suspicion of Mr Ceesay's murder and have been released on bail.