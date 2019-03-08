Search

Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim died after brawl, court hears

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 10 August 2019

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Awa Ceesay

A man was found fatally stabbed following a street brawl, a court has heard.

Ismaila Ceesay from Chadwell Heath died on May 28 after the clash which saw men and women fighting and throwing bottles in Warwick Road, Forest Gate.

At the opening of an inquest into his death, East London Coroner's Court heard the unemployed 33-year old suffered "massive" blood loss after being stabbed twice in his right side.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

Senior coroner, Nadia Persaud, said: "His death occurred in circumstances requiring an inquest."

She then adjourned the inquest to give priority to the police investigation and any subsequent trial.

A 46-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of Mr Ceesay's murder and have been released on bail.

