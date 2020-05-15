Man, 28, charged with attacking police officer after Dagenham car chase

Jerome Clarke has been charged with attacking a police officer, dangerous driving and other offences following his arrest in Goresbrook Road Dagenham on May 13. Picture: Submitted Archant

A man has been charged with attacking a police officer and dangerous driving following a car chase.

The Volkswagen Golf crashes into parked cars in Dagenham after a police chase. Picture: Submitted The Volkswagen Golf crashes into parked cars in Dagenham after a police chase. Picture: Submitted

Jerome Clarke, of no fixed address, was charged after police tried stopping a blue Volkswagen Golf in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham at about 11.45pm on Wednesday, May 13.

Officers gave chase after it failed to stop. The car was brought to a halt after crashing into parked vehicles at the junction with Cannonsleigh Road.

Police deployed a taser during the incident. The crash and use of a taser have been referred to the Met’s directorate of professional standards. One officer suffered a head injury.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “A female passenger in the car was also taken to hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.”

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokeswoman, confirming the details, said paramedics were called at 11:49pm to Goresbrook Road.

LAS sent two ambulance crews, a medic, and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated two patients at the scene and took them both to hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Clarke, 28, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 15 charged with dangerous driving, assault on an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and is due to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on a date which has yet to be confirmed.