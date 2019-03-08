Search

Jodie Chesney: Community organising ‘Lives not Knives’ march in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2019

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Archant

A peaceful protest against knife crime has been organised following the death of Jodie Chesney.

People who had never taken part in a march before joined in a march through Romford last week.

The ‘Lives not Knives’ march starts from Dagenham Heathway underground station on Sunday at 5pm ending at Dagenham East.

It comes after up to 2,000 people took to the streets of Romford last week calling for justice for Jodie and an end to youth violence.

Jamie O’Dwyer, an organiser of the Dagenham march, said: “We need to make a stand against knife crime.

“Nothing seems to be getting done. Children who haven’t even started their lives yet are losing them. I’m scared it’s going to be one of mine next.”

Police estimates numbered the crowd as being up to 2,000.

The 39-year-old mother of four from Becontree who has two grandchildren added that she was inspired to get involved after listening online to a woman call for the community to come together before the Romford march.

The aim is to get enough support on Sunday to build towards another march on the Houses of Parliament calling for MPs and the government to do more.

To express an interest in Sunday’s march visit facebook.com

