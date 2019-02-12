Jodie Chesney: Peaceful march planned in Romford to remember Dagenham teenager

A peaceful march takes place tonight to remember Jodie Chesney. Picture: MPS Archant

People are set to take part in a peaceful protest through Romford town centre tonight in memory of Jodie Chesney and to highlight the need for more police on the streets.

Barking Town Hall is to be illuminated in purple - Jodie's favourite colour - over the next few days as a mark of respect. Picture: LBBD

A petition is also set to be handed to Romford police station following the march.

Several hundred people are expected to meet at Fitness First in Atlanta Boulevard at 7.30pm and march through Romford to the station in Main Road.

A march organiser said: “It is so important that we stand together and stand strong to let it be known that we will not stop until things change.

“We didn’t all know Jodie personally but we cannot stop until our streets are once again safe and we prevent anything so tragic from happening again.”

A minute’s silence is also to be held outside Barking Town Hall at 10am tomorrow (March 8).

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesman said: “Residents can join us to show their support to Jodie’s family, and the families of everyone who has lost their life through knife crime.”

The Town Hall is also to be lit in purple – Jodie’s favourite colour – over the next few days.

Well-wishers have also been tying purple ribbons and balloons to trees, lampposts and fences across the borough in memory of 17-year-old Jodie.