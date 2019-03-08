Search

Jodie Chesney: Family ‘overwhelmed’ by Dagenham and Redbridge FC’s support

PUBLISHED: 15:56 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 11 March 2019

Friends and family on the touchline during a minute of applause in memory of Jodie Chesney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 9th March 2019. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Friends and family on the touchline during a minute of applause in memory of Jodie Chesney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 9th March 2019. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Jodie Chesney has been remembered with a minute’s applause at Dagenham and Redbridge FC’s match against Bromley.

Dagenham players during the minute of applause. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTODagenham players during the minute of applause. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Players and spectators paid tribute to the 17-year-old who died in a knife attack in Harold Hill in front of Jodie’s family before kick off at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Victoria Road on Saturday.

Jodie’s family told the club: “We just wanted to say on behalf of our family a big ‘Thank you’ for all you did for us today.

“You made us very welcome and looked after us in such a special way. You should be proud of all your staff and volunteers. They are stars.

“I’m not sure it is a coincidence, but you also had a fantastic result. Well done! The applause was a heartwarming moment and we were overwhelmed,” they added.

Purple balloons in tribute to the passing of Harold Hill schoolgirl Jodie Chesney during the Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley game. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTOPurple balloons in tribute to the passing of Harold Hill schoolgirl Jodie Chesney during the Dagenham & Redbridge vs Bromley game. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

The club has thanked supporters for their generosity after raising £793.16 towards a fund in memory of Jodie. The fund has raised more than £15,000 since it was set up.

To donate visit gofundme.com

