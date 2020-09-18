Search

Victim of suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park named

PUBLISHED: 14:09 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 18 September 2020

John Avers, 47, was killed in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

A man killed in a Dagenham car park has been named by police.

John Avers, 47, was found seriously injured in Whalebone Lane South late on Sunday, September 13 and died at the scene a short time later.

Police were called at 11.43pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

At this early stage of their investigation, homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command believe he was hit by a car, which left the scene, and a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “My thoughts are with John’s family at this very sad time.

“I and my officers believe John was deliberately harmed and we are treating this incident as a murder inquiry.

“We are using every available tactic to trace who was responsible for John’s death.

“I know that there were people in the area and I am asking them to tell us what they saw or heard.

“If you know anything at all about this horrible crime, please don’t keep it to yourself.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Avers died from multiple injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. There have not been any arrests at this stage.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 8443/13Sep, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

