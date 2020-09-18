Victim of suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park named
PUBLISHED: 14:09 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 18 September 2020
A man killed in a Dagenham car park has been named by police.
John Avers, 47, was found seriously injured in Whalebone Lane South late on Sunday, September 13 and died at the scene a short time later.
Police were called at 11.43pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
At this early stage of their investigation, homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command believe he was hit by a car, which left the scene, and a murder investigation has been launched.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “My thoughts are with John’s family at this very sad time.
“I and my officers believe John was deliberately harmed and we are treating this incident as a murder inquiry.
“We are using every available tactic to trace who was responsible for John’s death.
“I know that there were people in the area and I am asking them to tell us what they saw or heard.
“If you know anything at all about this horrible crime, please don’t keep it to yourself.”
A post-mortem examination found Mr Avers died from multiple injuries.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. There have not been any arrests at this stage.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 8443/13Sep, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
