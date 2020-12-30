Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Detectives searching for Dennis Farnall have said they believe a body discovered two days ago is his.

Officers searching for the missing 62-year-old found the body of a man in John Sayer Close, Barking, at about 11am on Saturday, December 28.

A Met spokeswoman said: "While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the deceased is Mr Farnell.

"His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

A post-mortem examination took place at Queen's Hospital on Sunday, December 29. The police spokeswoman said the Met is waiting for the result of further tests.

"His death is being treated as unexplained at this time," she added.

Detectives from the east area's CID are investigating.

Enquiries continue.