Dagenham man jailed for violent disorder

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 19 July 2019

Jonathon Efionayi.Picture: Met Police

Jonathon Efionayi.Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A Dagenham man has been jailed for four and a half years for violent disorder in connection with the death of a Barking teenager.

Jonathon Efionayi, of Lodge Avenue, was handed the sentence at the Old Bailey today (Friday, July 19).

The 22-year-old was found guilty after standing trial along with three others - two of whom were accused of the murder of Hasan Ozcan, 19, who was stabbed to death in Linsdell Road, Barking, on February 3 last year.

His co-defendents have all previously been sentenced for their part in the incident.

Kareem Lashley-Weekes, of Newham, and a 16-year-old from Dagenham who cannot be named for legal reasons were found guilty of Hasan's murder and of violent disorder.

Lashley-Weekes, 21, must serve a minimum of 24 years in prison while the 16-year-old must serve a minimum of 19 years.

Kamaal Modest, 22, of Fairfield Close, Merton, was found guilty of violent disorder and jailed for 25 months.

