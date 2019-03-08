Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer's victims

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 19 June 2019

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Archant

A judge has been appointed to lead the inquest into the deaths of four men murdered by Barking serial killer Stephen Port.

Stephen Port. Picture: Met PoliceStephen Port. Picture: Met Police

Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro QC, assistant coroner for east London, will take charge of the inquest into the deaths of Jack Taylor, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Anthony Walgate.

The four men were murdered by Port, of Cooke Street, between August 2014 and September 2015.

Their families have previously said they hope the new inquest will expose the catalogue of failings by Scotland Yard that allowed the 44-year-old to keep killing.

A pre-inquest review - adjourned from November last year - has been set for Friday, July 5 at the Old Bailey.

It will examine, among other things, the scope of the inquest, the witnesses to be called, whether a jury will be appointed and the location of the inquest.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Petherbridge, the lawyer from Hudgell Solicitors acting for the victims' families, said: "The families welcome the appointment of a coroner.

"They've had a very long wait for answers but feel positive that a date has been set and that the inquest process can now resume."

Initial inquests into the deaths of Mr Kovari, 22, who lived in Lewisham but was originally from Slovakia, and Mr Whitworth, 21, from Gravesend, recorded an open verdict.

These took place in 2015, before police linked their deaths to those of Mr Taylor, 25, from Dagenham, and Mr Walgate, 23, from Hull.

They were quashed by the High Court after Port was jailed for life for the murders, as well as a string of sexual offences.

During the Old Bailey trial in 2016, the court heard how Port stalked his victims online and plied them with drinks spiked with fatal doses of GHB before dumping their bodies in or near St Margaret's Church, Barking.

He was jailed for lying about his involvement in the first murder - that of Mr Walgate - only for officers to leave him free to strike again.

While on bail before sentencing, Port murdered twice more, then once again after his release from prison.

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Wright completes permanent switch to Victoria Road

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

Daggers pair play full 90 for Guyana against United States

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Small charities’ work in Barking and Dagenham marked in flag-raising ceremony

Barking Town Hall played host to an event marking the start of small charities week. Picture: JON KING

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists