Promise Nkenda murder trial: Defendants await jury verdict

Lord Promise Nkenda, who was stabbed to death in Canning Town on Valentine's Day. Picture: Facebook Archant

The jury is out in the trial of five teenagers accused of murdering Lord Promise Nkenda, who was fatally stabbed in Canning Town in February.

Shemar Dawes, 18, of Newland Road, Hornsey, Ishaq Abdille, 18, of Field Road, Forest Gate, Ephraim Idris, 18, of Dovehouse Mead, Barking, Anton Muir, 18, of Bassetts Fields, Epping, and a juvenile who can’t be named for legal reasons, have been

on trial at the Old Bailey since November 5.

Promise was struck down by a stolen BMW in Canning Town on Valentine’s Day, before he escaped down an alley into Goldwing Close.

He was stabbed 15 times, but managed to knock on the door of a nearby house to raise the alarm. He died at the scene.

All five defendants have denied murdering the 17-year-old, said to be from North Woolwich.