Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Single mum speaks out after home burgled as she and her son slept upstairs

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 May 2019

Karine Cumberbatch wants to warn neighbours to be on the alert after her home was burgled. Picture: K CUMBERBATCH

Karine Cumberbatch wants to warn neighbours to be on the alert after her home was burgled. Picture: K CUMBERBATCH

Archant

A single mum has spoken of her horror after being burgled while she and her four-year-old son slept upstairs.

Karine Cumberbatch had been celebrating her birthday the day before burglars struck at her house in Romsey Road, Dagenham in the early hours of Monday morning.

Karine said: "Everything they took is replaceable but it's the feeling of being violated. It's a horrible feeling.

"It's wrecked our world. My son has been really scared. If we had woken up, what might have happened to us?"

The 25-year-old described feeling afraid after walking into her living room to find everything out of place.

A single mum's house in Romsey Road, Dagenham, was burgled as she and her four-year-old son slept upstairs. Picture: K CUMBERBATCHA single mum's house in Romsey Road, Dagenham, was burgled as she and her four-year-old son slept upstairs. Picture: K CUMBERBATCH

When she checked her handbag she noticed £180 worth of birthday money and Air Pods headphones - worth about £150 - had been taken.

And the culprits had locked Karine's kitten in a cupboard to keep her quiet.

Shocked and scared, she called her sister straightaway who told her to get on to the police who gave her a crime reference number.

You may also want to watch:

When she told a neighbour he checked his CCTV camera which appeared to show two men breaking in after one of them reached into his back pocket to get something.

But Karine, who moved into the house three years ago and had until now had no trouble at all, said there was no evidence of a forced entry.

The student nurse wants to warn singletons like her as she believes the burglars could have targeted her because she and her son live alone.

Karine said: "I want to get the word out. I believe there are people like this targeting single parents and women. I just want to urge people to take the initiative and secure their homes so everyone can be safer.

"It's just so distressing. I haven't slept since it happened. I'm a bit all over the place."

The Met confirmed they were called at 9.16am on Monday following reports of a residential burglary and that CCTV from nearby captured two men entering in the early hours before leaving a short time later.

"There have been no arrests but enquiries continue," a Met spokesman said.

Police figures show that between April 2018 and April 2019 there were 1,301 reported residential burglaries in Barking and Dagenham.

This compares to 1,368 the year before.

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested after man left fighting for life near A13 in Barking

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with head injuries in Gascoigne Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Misery on the A13 after car breaks down

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle broke down on the A13 this afternoon. Picture: TfL

Thousands of pounds worth of rugby club equipment destroyed after storage container torched

Dagenham Rugby Club is counting the cost after an equipment storage container was set alight. Picture: Dagenham Rugby Club.

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested after man left fighting for life near A13 in Barking

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with head injuries in Gascoigne Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Misery on the A13 after car breaks down

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a vehicle broke down on the A13 this afternoon. Picture: TfL

Thousands of pounds worth of rugby club equipment destroyed after storage container torched

Dagenham Rugby Club is counting the cost after an equipment storage container was set alight. Picture: Dagenham Rugby Club.

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Single mum speaks out after home burgled as she and her son slept upstairs

Karine Cumberbatch wants to warn neighbours to be on the alert after her home was burgled. Picture: K CUMBERBATCH

Robinson hopes to play big part in successful season for Daggers

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham season: Ups and downs and winners and losers

AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Parsloes Primary pupils lift Post Trophy silverware after nine-goal Five Elms thriller

Post Trophy winners Parsloes

West Ham’s campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists