Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police Archant

A robber from Orpington has been found guilty of murdering a Dagenham man after he was lured into an ambush by a teenage girl.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez, 22, thought he was going to meet a girl when he drove his blue BMW to Anerley, south London, on November 4 last year.

Instead, a group of robbers were lying in wait in a car park off Samos Road, the Old Bailey heard.

Kevin Lusala, 22, had arranged for a 17-year-old girl to set Mr Azeez up in the trap, jurors were told.

When the victim resisted being robbed, Lusala stabbed him 16 times with a large knife.

Mr Azeez stumbled into the road and was pronounced dead, despite efforts of paramedics to save him.

Chaise Gray, 24, who was accused of being part of the ambush, stole Mr Azeez's car, which was abandoned a few streets away, jurors heard.

You may also want to watch:

Gray, of Harding Court, South Norwood; Lusala, of Eldred Drive, Orpington and Jamie Marshall, 18, of Burham Close, Penge, denied murder and conspiracy to rob. The girl from Croydon, who can't be named for legal reasons, denied murder.

Giving evidence, the girl said Lusala had earlier told her to put on a pair of shorts and direct Mr Azeez where to drive.

Lusala claimed a mystery man called "Drago", who had gold teeth and tattoos, was responsible for the killing.

Gray told jurors he had arrived after the stabbing, seen the victim was seriously injured and Lusala with a knife.

The jury rejected Lusala's explanation and found him guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob.

The 17-year-old girl had admitted conspiracy to rob and was cleared of murder.

Gray welled up with tears as he was cleared of murder but convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Mr Marshall was found not guilty of all charges and discharged.

Judge Mark Dennis QC remanded the three convicted defendants into custody until sentencing on December 20.