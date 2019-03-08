Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London Bridge inquest: Brother-in-law called hotline about Barking terrorist 18 months before attack

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 04 June 2019

Butt in the Channle 4 programme the Jihadi Next Door. Picture: Met Police

Butt in the Channle 4 programme the Jihadi Next Door. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Investigators monitoring London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt were not told that his brother-in-law had alerted a counter-terrorism hotline about his behaviour more than 18 months before the atrocity.

A senior counter-terrorism police officer known only as Witness M told the inquests into the victims' deaths that it was "very unsatisfactory" that his team was not informed about the call.

Usman Darr contacted the hotline on September 30, 2015, to report a radical change in Butt's behaviour, as he distributed anti-Western texts and links to jihadi sites, and had become increasingly extreme in his views.

Butt, from Barking, was already under investigation by MI5 and the police for potential attack planning in the UK, but the teams involved were not told about the call and Mr Darr was not contacted.

Counsel to the inquest Jonathan Hough QC asked the witness: "Would you accept that where you have the situation of a family member calling to express concerns about somebody who happens to be under investigation, it's very unsatisfactory that the investigation team doesn't hear of that report?"

Witness M replied: "In short, yes. It denied us, really, the option of discussing that information with MI5, and how it fitted into the bigger picture, and denied us the option of what action to take subsequently to receiving that information."

In the same month Butt was assessed by the security service as a "strong risk" of staging a terror attack on his own, but there was no evidence of attack planning, the Old Bailey heard.

He was found to be "aspirational" in wanting to stage an attack but not having the ability to do so.

Police decided not to charge him with possession of extremist material because there was not a strong enough chance of disrupting any potential terror plot.

Witness M said: "We were still investigating a potential attack. My view was, and is now, that had we moved to arrest him for potential dissemination of extremist material, it was unlikely to result in any significant disruption."

You may also want to watch:

He gave evidence amid tight security, with journalists cleared from Court One and listening by videolink with a camera trained on an empty witness box.

The inquest heard that Butt had associated with members of banned terrorist group Al-Muhajiroun, including Siddhartha Dhar, who went on to fight for Islamic State, and ALM leader Anjem Choudary.

In early 2016, Butt appeared in a Channel 4 documentary called The Jihadis Next Door, although Witness M said he was not "personally aware" of the TV appearance.

Later that year Butt gained work as a doorman and then for London Underground, including working at Westminster station, but no action was taken.

The investigation into his behaviour was temporarily suspended after terror attacks in Paris, the court heard.

In October 2016, Butt was arrested with three others on suspicion of falsely reporting fraudulent activity on three bank accounts, and bailed until January 2017 when he gave a no comment interview to police.

On June 1 that year, prosecutors advised there was not enough evidence to charge him. The court heard that even if he had been charged, he would have remained on bail.

Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, killed eight people and injured 48 others in a van and knife attack at London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3 2017.

The three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before rampaging through Borough Market, stabbing innocent people at random.

Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, died in the attack.

The inquest continues.

Most Read

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

NHS trust and GP surgery slammed over ‘woeful’ care of schoolgirl who died of an asthma attack

Ripple Road Medical Centre. Picture: GOOGLE

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Barking and Dagenham gym trainers save elderly man’s life

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Councillor stripped of party membership over social media posts

Rocky Gill has represented the Longbridge ward in Barking since 2006. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

NHS trust and GP surgery slammed over ‘woeful’ care of schoolgirl who died of an asthma attack

Ripple Road Medical Centre. Picture: GOOGLE

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Barking and Dagenham gym trainers save elderly man’s life

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Councillor stripped of party membership over social media posts

Rocky Gill has represented the Longbridge ward in Barking since 2006. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking & Dagenham pair pit wits against Britain’s best

Leah Warrilow of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club (pic: B&DCC)

Goresbrook seconds suffer narrow defeat to Woodford Green

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking bring back attacker Boakye-Yiadom

Nana Boakye-Yiadom escapes a tackle to get through on goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Grange on form for Road Runners at first ELVIS meet of year

Barking Road Runners athletes at the first ELVIS race of the season (pic: Barking Road Runners)

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists