Beer delivery firm fined £800,000 after worker was run over by forklift truck at Dagenham depot

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 February 2020

The accident happened at the KNDL depot in Messina Way, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An international company that delivers beer to pubs across the UK has been ordered to pay £825,000 after a worker was scarred for life when he was run over by a forklift truck.

Kuehne and Nagel Drinks Logistics (KNDL) admitted health and safety breaches at its Dagenham depot after an investigation by Barking and Dagenham Council.

Gary Odger was left with severe injuries and almost lost his legs when a forklift truck loaded with kegs reversed into him.

He said: "I was just walking through the yard, and the wheel went over my leg and my leg was hanging off… we've been through hell and back."

KNDL, which delivers Heineken, Kronenbourg and Strongbow, was fined £800,000 and ordered to pay £25,000 in costs.

District judge Susan Holdham, sitting at Barkingside Magistates' Court on Tuesday, February 4, said: "I consider that the level of culpability is high. KNDL failed to ensure that drivers and crews were not permitted in the warehouse or yard while forklift trucks were operating, they failed to provide barriers around the whole of the warehouse, they failed to provide painted floor markings and zebra crossing points. They failed to provide separate entrances for vehicles and pedestrians."

She added that the company's transit point manager had raised concerns and been requesting safety floor markings at the site for five years before the worker was run over.

Barking and Dagenham Council launched an investigation after the accident in 2017 and took the company to court for health and safety breaches.

KNDL, a subsidiary of international haulage company Kuehne+Nagel Limited, admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of all its employees at an earlier hearing.

Mr Odger is now back at work three days a week following three major operations on his legs.

Following the hearing, councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "I welcome this judgement and hope it sends out a clear message to other businesses.

"We welcome businesses, but they have to operate within the law. The health and safety of employees must be paramount and for those who choose not to obey the law, we will take action."

KNDL has been contacted for comment.

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

