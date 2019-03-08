Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google. Google

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a man was found dead on the A13 in Dagenham.

Paramedics and police officers were called to the injured man at around 3.50am on Sunday, September 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No vehicle stopped.

Officers have now arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He's in custody in an east London police station.

The incident caused severe delays on the A13, with the Lodge Avenue Flyover completely closed, according to TfL.