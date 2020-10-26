Search

Advanced search

Longbridge councillor steps down from cabinet role

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 26 October 2020

Cllr Lynda Rice has stood down from her role in cabinet. Picture: Jon King

Cllr Lynda Rice has stood down from her role in cabinet. Picture: Jon King

Archant

A member of the town hall’s cabinet has stepped down from her role for personal reasons.

Cllr Rice speaking at a flag raising to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. Picture: Ken MearsCllr Rice speaking at a flag raising to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. Picture: Ken Mears

Cllr Lynda Rice said she also relinquished the post championing equalities and diversity to focus on issues in her ward.

Cllr Rice, who represents Longbridge, said: “I am proud to have served as cabinet member for the past six years.

“However, the time is now right for me to move on and focus on other things I want to achieve.”

You may also want to watch:

She added the council has made great strides promoting equality and diversity, including the first Gender Equality Charter, Black History Month, Women’s Empowerment Month, Pride and flag raising days.

Thanking staff, she said: “I am looking forward to returning to the backbenches and spending more time taking up the many issues in my ward. I wish my successor the very best of luck in the task ahead.”

Town hall leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lynda for all her hard work.

“I am grateful for the contribution she has made which has helped move the council forwards on its journey of improvement and in our commitment to improving the lives of our residents.”

Cllr Sade Bright and Cllr Saima Ashraf will be taking joint responsibility for the equalities and diversity role until a permanent successor is appointed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham midfielder Rice believes they’re building something special after City draw

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battles for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) and Bernardo Silva (left) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Longbridge councillor steps down from cabinet role

Cllr Lynda Rice has stood down from her role in cabinet. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham care home where four workers beat disease celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Staff and residents from Park View Care Home in Dagenham have marked Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Picture: Park View Care Home

BHRUT confirms 17 Covid deaths last week

BHRUT confirmed 17 Covid deaths last week while Barts confirmed sixl. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Appeal for donations to give family of Becontree woman with months to live a Christmas to remember

Stacie completed her family with baby Hunter after two rounds of IVF. Picture: Stacie Thomas