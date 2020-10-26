Longbridge councillor steps down from cabinet role

Cllr Lynda Rice has stood down from her role in cabinet. Picture: Jon King Archant

A member of the town hall’s cabinet has stepped down from her role for personal reasons.

Cllr Rice speaking at a flag raising to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. Picture: Ken Mears Cllr Rice speaking at a flag raising to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia. Picture: Ken Mears

Cllr Lynda Rice said she also relinquished the post championing equalities and diversity to focus on issues in her ward.

Cllr Rice, who represents Longbridge, said: “I am proud to have served as cabinet member for the past six years.

“However, the time is now right for me to move on and focus on other things I want to achieve.”

She added the council has made great strides promoting equality and diversity, including the first Gender Equality Charter, Black History Month, Women’s Empowerment Month, Pride and flag raising days.

Thanking staff, she said: “I am looking forward to returning to the backbenches and spending more time taking up the many issues in my ward. I wish my successor the very best of luck in the task ahead.”

Town hall leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Lynda for all her hard work.

“I am grateful for the contribution she has made which has helped move the council forwards on its journey of improvement and in our commitment to improving the lives of our residents.”

Cllr Sade Bright and Cllr Saima Ashraf will be taking joint responsibility for the equalities and diversity role until a permanent successor is appointed.