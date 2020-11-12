Search

Jailed: Dagenham cat killer filmed himself torturing cat and then bragged to police about ‘butchering’ it

PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 12 November 2020

Stefan Wallace has been sentenced to six months in jail after filming himself torturing and killing a cat in his home. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Stefan Wallace has been sentenced to six months in jail after filming himself torturing and killing a cat in his home. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A man has been jailed for cruelty to animals after filming himself torturing and killing a cat in Dagenham.

Stefan Wallace, 25, of Whalebone Lane South was sentenced to six months imprisonment after appearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 11.

Wallace was originally arrested by officers from East Area Command on Thursday, October 1 for being in possession of a machete in a public place.

During the arrest he made comments about “butchering a cat”.

After further enquiries officers, in partnership with mental health professionals, viewed footage found on a flash drive at Wallace’s home that showed him torturing a cat with spray paint before finally killing it.

PC Tony Kiddle of the East Area Command Wildlife Unit said: “The footage found at Wallace’s address was disturbing in the extreme.

“During the filming, he removes his mask to adjust the camera, clearly confirming his identity.

“Given the vast number of ways that domestic pets, roaming freely, can come to harm, it would be difficult to put a number of the level of his offending.

“But, given the content of his home footage, I believe that it is likely that he has played a sinister part in the deaths of a number of animals as in recent years.”

In addition, an order was made under Section 34 Animal Welfare Act 2006 disqualifying Wallace from owning, keeping, dealing with or transporting any animals for 10 years.

PC Kiddle added: “Wallace has exhibited horrifyingly cruel behaviour and it is reassuring to know that he has been removed to a place where he can cause no further harm to beloved pets.”

Anyone who is concerned that an animal has been, or is in danger of being harmed, should contact the RSPCA in the first instance.

