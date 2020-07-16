Police seize £250k worth of phones, iPads and cash from Barking office

Some of the phones seized from an office in Barking. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have seized around £250,000 worth of items – including hundreds of iPads and iPhones – and cash from an office in Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Met’s Proactive Money Laundering Team stopped and searched a 31-year-old man and his vehicle after they saw him enter an underground carpark at an office block on Wednesday, July 15.

They discovered a holdall which contained about 20 brand new iPhone 11 Pros.

You may also want to watch:

The man was arrested for handling stolen goods.

Through enquiries, it became apparent that the man rented an office within the building he was stopped at.

After searching his office, police seized around £250,000 worth of stock, including 200 iPhones and iPads and £50,000 in cash.

The man has now been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.