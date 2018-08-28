Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 January 2019

Police arrested the man this morning. Photo: Met Police

Police arrested the man this morning. Photo: Met Police

MPS

Counter terrorism officers have arrested a 25-year-old suspected of having links to Syria.

The man was arrested in east London this morning on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

He was taken into custody following a pre-planned police raid, where he remains for questioning.

Officers are carrying out searches at the property where he was arrested.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

A firefighter bringing out a child. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88s women lead way at Championships while members rise to challenges

Jennifer Ackroyd, Hannah Sheikh, Lynne Northcott and Rahana Islam (Pic: Dagenham 88’s)

Kings Cross Steelers stretch winning run to seven games with triumph over Barking

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Barking earn point from title challengers Aveley

Jordan Peart attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

£1,000 given to Dagenham youth group

Young people and staff at Ab Phab Youth Club. Picture: Ab Phab Youth Club.

West Ham left out in the cold as Wolves sweep them aside

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker is challenged by West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists