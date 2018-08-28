Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences
PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 January 2019
MPS
Counter terrorism officers have arrested a 25-year-old suspected of having links to Syria.
The man was arrested in east London this morning on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
He was taken into custody following a pre-planned police raid, where he remains for questioning.
Officers are carrying out searches at the property where he was arrested.
