Search

Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

PUBLISHED: 17:21 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 19 November 2019

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Dagenham.

You may also want to watch:

Police confirmed they were called to reports of an assault in Broad Street, near the junction with School Road, at around 3.10pm today (Tuesday, November 19).

The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in a non life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don’t attend prayers, says Ofsted report

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Witness appeal after two teenagers stabbed outside Barking station

The boys' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don’t attend prayers, says Ofsted report

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Witness appeal after two teenagers stabbed outside Barking station

The boys' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

May & Baker boss Harris pleased to be pulling in the right direction

Alec Simm (left) and Jordan Harris (right) after winning the Essex Junior Cup in 2016/17 with May & Baker Reserves (Pic: May & Baker)

Daggers loanee starts like House on fire with brace as Shots silenced

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Six TKJ club members advance through London Area British Schools Championships qualifiers

TKJ club members at the London Area British Schools qualifiers. Picture: TKJ

Award-winning artist bringing laser and synth-based work to Barking

Pupils from schools in the borough will be invited to come and see the work for themselves. Picture: Seb Lee-Delisle.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists