Man taken to hospital after Dagenham assault

The assault happened in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Dagenham.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of an assault in Broad Street, near the junction with School Road, at around 3.10pm today (Tuesday, November 19).

The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in a non life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.