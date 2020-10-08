Dagenham man charged after Central Park sexual assaults

A man has been charged with carrying out two sexual assaults in Dagenham.

Ioan Serban, 52, of Dagenham, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a female and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The charges relate to two separate reports of sexual assault at Central Park on September 14 and and 21.

Following an investigation, Mr Serban was arrested on Monday, October 5, and charged the next day.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, October 7), where he was further remanded to appear at a court on a date yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2737/14SEP.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org to report information completely anonymously.