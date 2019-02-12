Search

Man charged for Barking shooting

PUBLISHED: 08:21 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 25 February 2019

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at Barking station.

Beinvenu Vangu of Wood Green, Haringey is 25 and has also been charged with firearms offences.

Police were called just after 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 20 to what was believed to be a stabbing, but at hospital a small bullet was found in the victim’s abdomen.

DCI Sam Blackburn from the British Transport Police said: “This was a violent and rare attack which took place on a late night train out of London.”

The suspect was arrested in Southend-on-Sea in Essex at about 16.20pm on Sunday. He will appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates Court today.

