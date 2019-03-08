Dagenham man charged with burglary and blackmail

A man from Dagenham has appeared in court charged with burglary and blackmail.

Jay Waite, 25, of Woodshire Road, appeared at Basildon Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, May 30.

Waite was arrested after a report of blackmail on Monday, April 29, following a burglary in the Hutton area of Brentwood on Tuesday, April 23.

A 20-year-old from Dagenham also arrested on suspicion of blackmail has been released without charge.

Police are still appealing for information and have asked people to call Brentwood CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/63498/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.