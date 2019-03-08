Search

Dagenham man charged with murder of Bromley teenager

PUBLISHED: 10:50 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 05 September 2019

Taylor John Williams, 18, died in hospital. Picture: Hampshire Police

Taylor John Williams, 18, died in hospital. Picture: Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police

A man from Dagenham has been charged with the murder of a Bromley teenager.

Taylor John Williams, 18, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds in a flat in Basingstoke on the evening of Saturday, August 31.

In addition to the murder charge, Olamide Soyege, of Mayswood Gardens, Dagenham, has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article.

The 28-year-old is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, September 5) alongside Paige Taylor, of St Michael's Road, Basingstoke. The 23-year-old has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to rob in connection with Mr Williams' death.

The teenager's family have paid tribute to him, saying: "Words cannot express the way we feel about losing a much loved son and brother.

"Taylor was a charming, loving and funny young man with a large extended family who supported him throughout his years.

"Our Taylor has been taken from us in such a heartbreaking, devastating way but our faith in God is such that we know the Lord will find a way to turn this tragic incident into something positive.

"We love you Taylor. Sleep in eternal peace."

