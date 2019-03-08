Search

Prince Harry visit: Man charged with public order offence

PUBLISHED: 14:51 12 April 2019

A man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence during Prince Harry's visit to the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

A man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence during Prince Harry's visit to the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A man has been charged with a public order offence after being arrested during Prince Harry’s visit to Dagenham.

Mark Worster, 31, of Gale Street, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

He is due to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.

Police said the allegations relate to an incident in Porters Avenue yesterday (Thursday).

