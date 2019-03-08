Man fighting for his life after being hit by lorry in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 21 March 2019
A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a lorry in Dagenham.
The collision took place in Valence Avenue, near the junction with Wood Lane at around 2.20pm today (Thursday).
A police spokesman said the driver stopped at the scene and was assisting with enquiries.
Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, were sent and the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital as a priority.
