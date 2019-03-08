Search

Man fighting for his life after being hit by lorry in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 21 March 2019

A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a lorry in Dagenham.

The collision took place in Valence Avenue, near the junction with Wood Lane at around 2.20pm today (Thursday).

A police spokesman said the driver stopped at the scene and was assisting with enquiries.

Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, were sent and the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital as a priority.

