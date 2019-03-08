Man fighting for his life after being hit by lorry in Dagenham

A man is in a critical condition after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a lorry in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision took place in Valence Avenue, near the junction with Wood Lane at around 2.20pm today (Thursday).

A police spokesman said the driver stopped at the scene and was assisting with enquiries.

Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, were sent and the injured pedestrian was taken to hospital as a priority.