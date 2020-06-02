Search

Barking man denies causing death of Rainham postal worker by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 16:55 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 02 June 2020

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Family handout

A man from Barking has denied killing a Rainham postal worker by dangerous driving.

Jeff Hollis, 57, was on his way to work when he was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Heathway, in Dagenham, on the morning of Thursday, April 30.

At a virtual hearing at the Old Bailey, Karolis Andriukaitis, 22, of Harrow Road, pleaded not guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving.

The court heard the case was likely to be transferred to Snaresbrook Crown Court and was unlikely to come to trial before next year.

The defendant, who is on bail, was told by Judge John Hillen that a review hearing would take place on August 3.

Father-of-two Mr Hollis, who lived in Wilfred Avenue, had been described by his family as a man of “immense loyalty and devotion to friends and family”.

