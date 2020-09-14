Search

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

PUBLISHED: 11:13 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 14 September 2020

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

PA Archive/PA Images

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured in a Dagenham car park.

Police were called to Whalebone Lane South at 11.43pm last night (Sunday, September 13) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A 47-year-old man was found seriously injured and died at the scene a short time later.

Efforts to locate his next of kin are ongoing and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

At this early stage, homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command believe the man was hit by a car, which left the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “We believe the victim was deliberately harmed and we are treating this incident as a murder inquiry.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 8443/13Sep, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

