Trader fined for selling fake designer clothes at Dagenham Market

The counterfeit children's clothing seized by the council included 113 items which appeared to be Adidas brand. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council Archant

A trader has been fined for selling fake designer clothes in Dagenham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the fake clothing that was being sold at Dagenham Market. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council Some of the fake clothing that was being sold at Dagenham Market. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Timothy Hallam, of Crocus Fields, Saffron Walden, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on January 31 and pleaded guilty to possessing goods with a false trademark for sale.

He was caught by council enforcement officers on June 17, 2018, but claimed he believed his stock was genuine.

You may also want to watch:

Council officers seized 368 items of counterfeit children's clothing bearing the North Face, Adidas, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, Stone Island and Versace trademarks.

Hallam said he had bought the goods from an unknown supplier and failed to make any checks to see if they were genuine.

He was ordered to pay a £250 fine plus £30 victim surcharge and £1,500 in costs to the council under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

Following the court case, councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We will not tolerate rogue traders or businesses operating in our borough and we will continue to investigate any leads and plan operations to enforce on people just like this."