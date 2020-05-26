Man found with stab wounds in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 14:35 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 26 May 2020
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with stab wounds in Dagenham.
Emergency services were called to Langley Crescent at around 6.45pm yesterday (Monday, May 25) where they found the injured man inside a property.
He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A woman, who was found at the property with facial injuries, was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.
The injured man was later also arrested on suspicion of GBH.
A Met Police spokesperson said nobody else is being sought in connection with the incident.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched an incident response officer, a medic in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma team in a car.
“We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”
