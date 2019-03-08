Search

Man convicted over shooting of teenager on Tube train

PUBLISHED: 16:22 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 03 September 2019

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

A man accused of shooting a teenager on a Tube train has been found guilty of GBH with intent.

Jurors found Bienvenu Vangu not guilty of attempted murder but he was convicted of the alternative charge.

During the trial, the Old Bailey heard how Vangu, 25, shot the boy - who was 16 at the time - after the the teenager pursued him through the carriages wielding a kitchen knife following an argument on February 20.

The court heard that after getting off the Hammersmith and City line train at Barking the teenager, who is from Newham, stumbled along the platform before collapsing.

Medics discovered a bullet lodged close to his spine after the boy was rushed to the Royal London Hospital with what was at first reported as a suspected stab wound.

Vangu, of Mariner House, High Street, Southend-on-Sea, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey tomorrow (Wednesday, September 4).

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possessing a blade and wounding with intent. His trial is due to start at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 15, 2020.

